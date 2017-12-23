Christmas Day 2017: How to Celebrate or Christmas Celebration

Christmas is celebrated with merry and pomp across the world

Christmas – the celebration of the birth of Jesus, the Messiah of Peace and Hope, represents the victory of hope over despair, peace over conflict, love over hatred, light over darkness, joy over sadness and obedience over disobedience. Christmas is all about ‘laugh and be merry’. The festival traditions vary from country to country. Christmas celebrations for many nations include the installing and lighting of Christmas trees, the hanging of Advent wreaths, Christmas stockings, candy canes, and the creation of Nativity scenes depicting the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas carols may be sung and stories told about such figures as the Baby Jesus, St Nicholas, Santa Claus, Father Christmas, Christkind or Grandfather Frost.

However, being cheerful during the Christmas season is the best way to spread Christmas spirit to those around you, plus it helps you enjoy it more too.So, here are some ways of celebrating Christmas:

1. Decorate your house, especially if you know someone is coming.Hang mistletoe in the doorways, hang a homemade wreath on your door, or put Christmas figurines like Santa or Rudolph. And last but not the least, what’s a Christmas without a Christmas tree.

2. Christmas is about gathering with friends and family to enjoy each other’s company and celebrate the holiday. The day is a national holiday and most folks get a day off work. Take advantage of this time to reconnect with friends and family. Create your own traditions or celebrate with the traditions that have been passed down in your family.

3. Consider making a traditional Christmas dinner complete with roast turkey, or create your own traditions by branching out and making whatever you want!

4. Learn some Christmas or seasonal songs, and sing! It’s fun, and even if your voice isn’t great, hopefully, you won’t be singing alone––you’ll get some cover from your more talented friends!

5. Have a movie night during which you invite friends or family over and serve hot apple cider and popcorn or cocoa and cookies.

6. This is in the spirit of spreading joy, kindness, beauty and love during the Christmas season. Maybe you can volunteer at a homeless shelter.

Whatever be your way, just relax and dig all your worries because its Christmas.

WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!