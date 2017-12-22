Christmas 2017: Gift Ideas for Friends, Family, Loved Ones and Employees

Christmas Day. (IE)

Choosing the right gift for your loved can leave you scratching your head because it isn’t just another crockery set for the neighbours. It’s something that will leave a big smile on their faces. Well, if the person in question happens to be a motoring enthusiast, hallelujah! It is going to be a lot easier picking a gift for them. India is quite proud of its diversity and why not? We get to celebrate festivals from so many religions and Christmas is a lot of fun. Here are the top 6 gift ideas for friends, family, loved ones and employees:

1) Netflix subscription:

There is nothing better than giving your loved one or close friend a premium on-demand video streaming platform subscription But it is also priced a tad higher than other VOD platforms. Which is justified, because the assortment of shows it offers is arguably the best among the lot. So if your loved one likes to binge on shows, then this could be the perfect Christmas present.

2) Portable Speakers:

If any time is party time is a mantra your loved ones follow, then gift them a portable speaker. A variety of brands, from Sony and Samsung to Amazon and Google have launched their own range of speakers. These speakers are available at a variety of price points and are the perfect gift for the party season. These portable speakers are also apt during long journeys. Be it by the campfire or inside a hotel room, the portable speaker will enable your loved one to listen to the music of their choice anytime, anywhere.

3) Gift Cards:

If you want to give your loved one the option to choose whatever they like, then Gift Cards are the best option. This gives them the freedom to choose the size, colour and pattern they want. You can give them gift cards of Amazon, iTunes, Lifestyle and let them go out and shop what they like.

4) Beard Grooming Kit:

Many of us know someone who loves his beard more than anything else. Make him happy this Christmas by gifting them this really fun beard grooming kit.