Chop off hands of those questioning PM Narendra Modi, Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai says; rushes to apologise

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bihar chief Nityanand Rai stoked a major controversy after he said that any finger raised at Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be chopped off.(ANI)

Top News Buy these 4 stocks under Rs 100 and gain up to 40%

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bihar chief Nityanand Rai stoked a major controversy after he said that any finger raised at Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be chopped off. Addressing his party workers on Monday in Patna, Rai hailed PM Modi saying that he has overcome huge odds to lead the country. He asked the workers to “break and chop” the hands of people questioning the policies of PM Narendra Modi.

Rai, the Lok Sabha MP from Ujiyarpur, recalled the Prime Minister’s journey that started from a humble beginning and then reached the top-most designation in the country. “Jinki ma khana parasti thi, Narendra Modiji ko khana khilane baithti thi, us thaali me ma ko na beta aur bete ko na ma dikhai deti thi. Aaj us paristhiti se uthkar wo desh ke PM bane hain — garib ka beta, uska swabhiman hona chahiye, ek ek vyakti ko iski izzat honi chahiye… (When Narendra Modi’s mother would serve food to him, neither she would see her son in that plate nor the son would see the mother. From such circumstances, he has grown to be PM — the son of a poor man, each individual should be honoured by this.)”, Rai said. “..Unki or uthne waali ungali ko, uthne waale haath ko…hum sub milke…ya to tod dein, zaroorat pari to kaat dein. (Any finger or hand raised against the PM, we should get together to either broken or, if need be, chop it off.” he added.

WATCH VIDEO:

Bihar BJP President & MP Nityanand Rai: If any “finger or hand was raised” against PM, it would be broken or chopped off… ???? pic.twitter.com/YsSMTGeux6 — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) November 21, 2017

Following his speech to the party workers, Rai rushed to justify that his statement and said it was not meant for individuals or Opposition parties. Rai said that he expressed it as a proverb. “Maine muhaware ke roop mein kaha tha. Main khed vyakt karta hun aur apne bayaan ko wapas leta hoon (I said it as a proverb. I apologise and take my statement back)”, Rai was quoted as saying. Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and party colleague Sushil Modi also shared the stage with Rai.

Nityanand Rai is a prominent Yadav leader from Vaishali who took over as Bihar BJP chief in December 2016. As per reports, this move was an attempt to strenthen BJP’s base in the Yadav constituency. Rai was also given a Lok Sabha ticket from Ujiyarpur in 2014 polls as an MLA from Ujiyarpur. Rai is one the most prominent BJP leaders in Bihar.