Cho Ramaswamy wished Jayalalithaa to be there till he lived & that happened, says Rajinikanth

Praising political satirist and founder-editor of Thuglak magazine Srinivasa Iyer Ramaswamy popularly known as Cho Ramaswamy, all over again, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth today stated that Ramaswany was a unique man and all politicians used to seek advice from him. Speaking at the 47th Thuglak anniversary event, Rajinikanth, who was a close friend of Ramaswamy stated that Ramaswamy had told him that he wished Jayalalithaa to be there till he lived. Ramaswamy had died two days after the demise of iconic AIADMK leader and the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

Following prolonged illeness and continuing treatment at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, Ramaswamy passed away on December 7, days after the demise of Jayalalithaa.

Aside from his journalistic work, Cho was also an actor, editor, film director, comedian and lawyer. He worked in 89 movies and 15 plays in his lifetime and directed five films and wrote the scripts for another five films. Ramaswamy and Rajinikanth’s first film together was 1979’s Aarilirunthu Arubathu Varai. They would eventually work in a number of films together such as Manithan and Guru Sisayan.

Speaking on the death of Ramaswamy, Rajinikanth, earlier, told ANI, “I had come to offer my condolences and pay tribute. Cho Ramaswamy never compromised his writings for anybody’s sake. My heartfelt condolences to the family members. May his soul rest in peace.”