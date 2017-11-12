Chitrakoot Assembly bypoll result LIVE: Congress leads by over 18,000 votes, BJP’s Shankar Dayal Tripathi trails

Counting underway.

Chitrakoot Assembly bypoll result: The counting of votes polled in the November 9 by-election began at around 8 am amid tight security. Around 65 per cent voting was recorded in the bypoll necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Prem Singh (65). Singh had won the assembly constituency, bordering Uttar Pradesh, in the 1998, 2003 and 2013 elections. However, he had lost the seat to BJP’s Surendra Singh

Gaharwar in the 2008 polls. Though 12 candidates contested the by-election, the main fight is between Congress candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi and BJP’s Shankar Dayal Tripathi.

Chitrakoot Assembly bypoll result: Here are all the LIVE updates:-

12:15 PM Congress candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi leading BJP’s Shankar Dayal Tripathi with over 18,000 votes after ninth round of counting.

12:10 PM Congress candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi was leading by 15,000 votes over his nearest BJP rival Shankar Dayal Tripathi at the end of the seventh round of counting in Chitrakoot Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh.

12:02 PM The counting began at 8 am on Sunday