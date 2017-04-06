Chinese officials describe me as terrorist: Dalai Lama

Talking to the media here, the Dalai Lama said, “No problem, even if some consider me a demon.” (Reuters)

With China protesting the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the Tibetan spiritual leader on Wednesday said that some Chinese officials describe him as a terrorist. “Some Chinese officials, I think, describe me as a terrorist,” Dalai Lama told the media. Earlier in the day, the Dalai Lama downplayed China’s concern over his visit to North East India and said that he has no problems even if someone calls him a demon. Talking to the media here, the Dalai Lama said, “No problem, even if some consider me a demon.”

Hailing the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the Tibetan government-in-exile had said that China should not have any problem with it as the spiritual leader’s visit is purely religious. “He has been invited by the people of Tawang to come and give teachings and blessings. He is visiting as a religious leader. He travels all over the world and give teachings on Buddhist philosophy, inter religious harmony and peace.

There is no reason for China to protest the Lama visiting to the places where his followers are there,” Tibetan government-in-exile spokesperson Sonam Dagpo told ANI. Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday also warned against any ‘artificial controversy’ being created and asserted that the Dalai Lama’s visit was strictly religious and not political.

“His (Dalai Lama) visit is purely religious in nature and there should be no political angle given to that,” Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju told the media here. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also issued a statement, saying that no additional colour should be ascribed to the Dalai Lama’s religious and spiritual activities.

The Dalai Lama, who arrived in Bomdila earlier on Tuesday evening after heavy rainfall forced him to travel by road, is on a week-long trip to Arunachal Pradesh, despite China repeatedly denouncing India’s decision and warning that this would hit the bilateral ties significantly.