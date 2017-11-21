Chinese netizens all praise for Indian women after Chhillar’s win

(Source: PTI)

After conquering the globe, newly- crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar is winning the hearts of Chinese netizens, who have praised the Indian beauty for giving a tough fight to other contestants at the pageant. On November 18, Manushi won the coveted Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event at Sanya City Arena in China, ending India’s 17-year-long dry spell at the contest. Chinese social media users flooded Sina Weibo, which is akin to Twitter in the country, lauding the 20-year-old medical student, who edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico. “Manushi Chhillar, 20-year-old, is a student majoring in medicine. She was crowned the new Miss World from among 118 candidates. I am looking forward to seeing what she will do during her tenure,” wrote a netizen.

Some praised Indian women in general for their beauty, the state-run Global Times said in a report. “Of course they are beautiful! They were born from the water of the Ganges River, which ensures balanced nutrition and is good for their health,” another user Rengongjiangyu Taijishi. “I admit, Indian women are pretty indeed,” said netizen Lilibanshangcao. One of the users also shared a post highlighting India’s triple victory in 2000, which saw Bollywood actors — Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza winning the titles of Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Asia Pacific (then) respectively. “It is worth noting that India once won Miss World, Miss International and Miss Asia in the same year! It must have been a world record. It is true that India is a country full of beauties!” wrote netizen Antivirus.