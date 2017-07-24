China wants to overpower India, says RSS, turns mythbuster, wants Centre to counter OBOR with OCOR. (PTI)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated journal Organiser has carried an article that urges India to respond to China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative with One Culture One Region (OCOR) initiative. The article is jointly written by RSS swayamsevaks Ravi Shankar and Newton Mishra. As per Indian Express report, it says that since China “wants to dominate the region to overpower India”, India “should initiate to form OCOR, like SAARC for the Eurasian countries”. According to the article in the journal OBOR is termed as an “imperialistic concept” that cannot “fulfil” the present “cultural vacuum” in Eurasia.

Underlining some “myths” inherent in the OBOR, it says that although China is claiming that it was “developed in the Han Dynasty in 220 BC”, the “Silk Road came into existence only in 1877.”

As reported by IE, the ‘second myth’ of OBOR is that ‘silk was never the prime commodity to be traded’ on this route. The “third myth” of the Silk Road is that “was dominated by the Chinese traders”. The article also says that “Indian traders actually travelled and traded in the entire Eurasian region.”

Asserting that “the Chinese claims of OBOR have no grounds,” it says “it was India, not China, which developed this region as a trading hub.” The articles furthermore talks about OCOR and says,”it can be the new hope for the Eurasian countries which have recently got independence from the imperialism of communist Russia.”