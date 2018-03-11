China praised US over proposed United States-North Korea talks, says Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has appreciated his decision of solving problems with North Korea diplomatically. President Trump posted on his Twitter account that, “Chinese President XI Jinping and I spoke at length about the meeting with KIM JONG UN of North Korea. President XI told me he appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative. China continues to be helpful!”

Earlier today, President Trump gave an update on the recent breakthroughs achieved to de-nuclearise North Korea, claiming a deal with Kim Jong-un was underway and it would be a “very good one” for the world.

He also said the “time and place” of the historic meeting between Kim and Trump have yet to be decided.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the country has made “zero concessions” for advancing talks and would need “concrete and verifiable actions” regarding de-nuclearisation in order for the meeting of the two leaders to go ahead.

Thursday night saw the biggest development in the ongoing US-North Korea tension, when the leader of a South Korean delegation, Chung Eui-yong, said Kim Jong Un was “committed to denuclearisation” and “expressed an eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible”.