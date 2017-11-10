China may continue with Yang Jiechi as special representative on border talks with India

China and India are expected to hold the 20th round of border talks in New Delhi next month. (PTI)

China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi may continue as its special representative on border talks with India, Chinese Foreign Ministry indicated today saying it has not heard of any change after he was elevated to a powerful body in the ruling Communist party.

China and India are expected to hold the 20th round of border talks in New Delhi next month.

The talks will be held between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China’s State Councillor Yang Jiechi, who are the designated special representatives.

Yang who currently holds the rank of the State Councillor which is a few notches higher than that of the Foreign Minister, was elected to the powerful 25-member Politburo of the ruling Communist Party of China at its recent Congress.

He was expected to relinquish his current post after March next year. Foreign Minister Wang Yi is largely tipped to take over as the State Councillor.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying when asked about the status of Yang said he continues to be the Special Representative for the India-China boundary talks.

“I have not heard about any changes in the Special Representative on the Chinese side,” she said.