China goes all out to back Pakistan, blocks proposal at UN to list Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist

Earlier this year in February, Masood Azhar, was named by India as the mastermind of the Pathankot attack.(PTI)

In a move that would upset India, China has blocked a proposal at the United Nation to list Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist. Earlier, also China had blocked India’s effort to list Azhar among the designated terrorist.

Vikas Swarup, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “Chinese action confirms prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism. Decision by China to block proposal to list Masood Azhar as terrorist is surprising as China herself is affected by scourge of terrorism. India will continue to push forward with determination through options availble with us to bring perpetrators of violence to justice.”

You may also like to watch this video

Earlier this year in February, Masood Azhar, was named by India as the mastermind of the Pathankot attack. Reacting to this, Pakistan Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz had said that Azhar had been under “protective custody” since January 14.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists carried out the strike at the Pathankot airbase, killing seven personnel and injuring 37 others. In its charge sheet, the NIA said JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, his brother and two others hatched the conspiracy.

The terror case saw an unusual move from India and Pakistan as Islamabad sent its probe team to Pathankot. However, the Pakistani team, upon its return, claimed India did not cooperate with them.

Islamabad reciprocated by refusing to allow an Indian investigating team to visit Pakistan in connection with the Pathankot attack probe.

Not taking it lightly, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Pakistan for a SAARC meeting, delivered a blunt message to Islamabad asking it to stop encouraging terror groups and “glorification” of terrorists and also called for “strongest action” against nations supporting terrorism and their isolation.

(With inputs from PTI)