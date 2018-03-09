China extends olive branch to India; says dragon and elephant must dance together

This message from Beijing came days after the central government had reportedly asked leaders and officials not to attend Tibetan government-in-exile’s events featuring Dalai Lama.

In a major diplomatic breakthrough between China and India, Beijing has underlined that both the countries can take bilateral ties to the next level by shedding mental inhibitions and managing differences. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that Indian elephant and the Chinese dragon must dance together instead of fighting with each other. The Foreign Minister has asserted that If China and India are united, it will be equal to 11, according to reports.

This message from Beijing came days after the central government had reportedly asked leaders and officials not to attend Tibetan government-in-exile’s events featuring Dalai Lama. However, Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement that India’s position and views on Dalai Lama remained unchanged. The Chinese Foreign Minister’s statement assumes diplomatic significance as he had his visit to India for the Russia-India-China trilateral meeting in April last after Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Wang’s had also spoken tough during Doklam stand-off. Also these statements came after Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met Wang on February 23.

Wang said that as the largest developing countries, each with a population of more than one billion, China and India must do everything to empathise and support each other and to avoid mutual suspicion and attrition. Wang underlined that “Mutual trust” is the most precious commodity in China-India relations. He asserted that even Himalayas can stop Beijing and New Delhi from friendly exchanges if there is a “political trust”. But Chinese Foreign Minister also cautioned that without political trust not even levelled land can bring the neighbours closer and together.

This statement is also significant as in 2017, India and China were reportedly locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Dokalam. The standoff ended on August 28 after the Chinese troop had stopped road building close to the strategic Chicken Neck corridor in an area claimed by Bhutan, according to reports.