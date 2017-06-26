China asks India to suspend Mansarovar yatra, conveys decision to MEA Sushma Swaraj

In a stringent message, China has asked India to suspend Kailash Mansarovar yatra, according to Republic TV report. A message in this regard has been conveyed to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.

In a stringent message, China has asked India to suspend Kailash Mansarovar yatra, according to Republic TV report. A message in this regard has been conveyed to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Suhang said that China was in touch with India over continuing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Nathu La pass in Sikkim, according to PTI report. A few days ago around 50 Indian pilgrims, who were scheduled to travel to Kailash Mansarovar through the Nathu-la pass, were denied entry by Chinese authorities. New Delhi had taken up the issue with Beijing.

Notably, on June 11 Swaraj had flagged off the first batch of pilgrims bound for the annual Kailash Mansarovar yatra for this year. Following China’s denial,External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay had then said some difficulties were being experienced in the movement of pilgrims through Nathu La. “Yes, there are some difficulties being experienced in movement of KMY (Kailash Mansarovar Yatra) Yatris via Nathu La. Matter is being discussed with Chinese side,” he was quoted as saying PTI.

As per reports, 47 yatris and the liaison officer were stopped as roads in the Chinese side have been washed away by landslides triggered by continuous rainfall. The Indian pilgrims were informed that they would be allowed to enter China when the weather and the road conditions improve. The yatris had to return to Gangtok, as per PTI report. The first batch of 47 yatris had arrived in Gangtok on June 15. The Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation is the nodal authority for conducting the annual yatra through Nathu La.

The development comes amid tensions in bilateral ties between the two countries over a host of issues including the CPEC and India’s NSG bid. Hundreds of Indian pilgrims undertake Kailash Mansarovar yatra in the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China every year negotiating the mountainous terrain, the report says.