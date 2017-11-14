Children’s Day 2017: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the nation in paying tribute to former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 128th birth anniversary. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the nation in paying tribute to former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 128th birth anniversary. “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary,” the prime minister tweeted. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former president Pranab Mukherjee also paid homage to Pandit Nehru at his memorial Shantivan. Pandit Nehru was sworn-in on August 15, 1947 as the first prime minister of India when the nation gained independence from the British. He was born on November 14, 1889 in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad and died on May 27, 1964. Pandit Nehru’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Children’s Day across the nation. Pandit Nehru had joined the Indian National Congress (INC) in 1919 and later, joined Mahatma Gandhi in the independence movement. He became the general secretary of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in September 1923. In office until his death, Pandit Nehru remains India’s longest-serving prime minister.

Children across the country remember him as Chacha Nehru (Uncle Nehru). He was very fond of children and therefore his birthday is observed as Children’s Day. On this day, chocolates and gifts are often distributed among children, while schools organize different events such as debates, and music and dance performances.

Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2017

India celebrated Children’s Day on 20 November before 1964. It was observed as the universal Children’s Day by the United Nations. But after the death of Pt. Nehru in 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas in the country due to his love and affection towards children. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru once said “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country”.