Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case: Government mulling live streaming of official meetings

The Delhi government is mulling live streaming of all official meetings that are held between AAP ministers and officers, following the row over alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at the chief minister’s residence last week. Prakash was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on the intervening night of February 19-20 A senior government official said that as per the proposal, live feed of meetings with audio output will be available on a website. If the proposal is passed, the government will make a provision for a separate fund in the upcoming state budget, he said. “Through live streaming of official meetings, people will be able to know who spoke what in the meeting, be it the elected representative or officials. As per the plan, the proceedings of all meetings between ministers and bureaucrats can be watched through live streaming ,” the official said.

There is also a plan to put all file movement and notings online, he said. “There is a plan to also put all file movement and file notings online for people to see who was working on a file for how long, who cleared it and who wrote what on a particular file, be it the elected government or officers,” the official said. In the past, the AAP government had alleged that some officers created hurdles in the works of city administrations. Since the alleged attack on the chief secretary, officers have not been attending meetings of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues, demanding that Kejriwal apologise for the incident.