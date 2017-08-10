Chief Minister Prema Khandu says no tension at Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh

Prema Khandu said the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is serious about development in the state.

There is no tension at the Indo- China border along Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Prema Khandu said here today. “There is now no tension at the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. If there is a war between India and China, both countries would be looser. So, no country is interested in war,” Khandu told reporters. He said, “China always claims Arunachal Pradesh as its territory, but it is a claim only. Talks at diplomatic level have started and I hope all problems would be resolved through negotiation.” When his attention was drawn towards development on the other side of the border, Khandu said that during the Congress regime at the Centre there was no development in Arunachal Pradesh.

But the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is serious about development in the state, he added. Khandu was here to address a rally of the tribals, organised by BJP’s tribal wing, ‘Janajati Morcha’ on the occasion of International day of world’s Indigenous people today. The chief minister said, “Modi is the best Prime Minister of the country who paid attention to eradicate poverty and unemployment and tried to address the problems of indigenous people”.

His (Modi) way of viewing the problems of north-eastern region is different than any other person and his able leadership can change the backwardness of the region, Khandu said. He said that the CPI-M led Left Front government in Tripura should be ousted in the next assembly elections scheduled to be held in February next.

“I hope BJP would form government in the next elections in Tripura like that of Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. If lotus can bloom in our state it can bloom here also,” he said. Khandu said on August 9, 1942 Mahatma Gandhi had given a call of ‘Quit India’ for the Britishers and you have to give a call for the CPI-M to quit Tripura.