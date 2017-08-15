Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti welcomes PM Narednra Modi’s Kashmir outreach

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that separatism in Jammu and Kashmir will be defeated by embracing Kashmiris and not by violence.(Representative Image: IE)

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that separatism in Jammu and Kashmir will be defeated by embracing Kashmiris and not by violence. In his Independence Day address, PM Modi reached out to strife-hit Kashmiris, asserting that Kashmir problem cannot be resolved by either bullets or by abuses and that a solution can be found by embracing them. In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Mufti said she has all along believed that only dialogue and peaceful means can help in resolving issues as the futility of violence has been established all around. “The slogan — Bandook se na goli se, Baat banegi boli se (neither guns nor bullets, only dialogue can resolve the issue)– coined by the PDP (her party) some 15 years ago is as relevant today as it was then,” she said.