Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urges youth to contribute in building a new Haryana

The youth should take inspiration from such young achievers so that they could also give their vital contribution in building a new Haryana, he said. (PTI)

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today urged achievers from the state to come forward and contribute in building a new Haryana. He was speaking at a session on ‘Mere Sapno Ka Haryana’ on the second of the three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ at Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh’s Parwanoo. Khattar said that it was a matter of pride that Lieutenant Commander Sandhya Chauhan is a pilot in the Indian Navy, an official release read.

Chauhan, who belongs to Rewari in Haryana, had led the Naval Contingent in the 2015 Republic Day Parade. “On the state government’s invitation, she is participating in a programme for the second time. The youth should take inspiration from such young achievers so that they could also give their vital contribution in building a new Haryana,” he said.

Haryana could take assistance of actor and stand-up comedian Sunil Grover in its film policy. Besides, assistance would also be sought from young technocrat Neeraj Aggarwal in the field of Information Technology, Khattar said.