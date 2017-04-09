Chief Justice Khehar: My state is Punjab and I best understand Punjab – the land of five rivers

“My illustrations and views are personal and I do not wish to deal with present issues, let us revisit the pre-Independence era,” Chief Justice JS Khehar stated.

It is a rare occasion when the President of India, Chief Justice of India and the ‘Who’s Who’ of the legal fraternity gather to discuss, debate and interact on topics as relevant as ”Economic Reforms with reference to Electoral Issues.” The creme de la creme of the legal fraternity listened in rapt attention to the insights shared by President Pranab Mukherjee, Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice Dipak Mishra, the senior most Judge of the apex court.

“My illustrations and views are personal and I do not wish to deal with present issues, let us revisit the pre-Independence era,” Chief Justice JS Khehar stated.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice JS Khehar said, “My state is Punjab and I best understand Punjab – the land of five rivers with all its people having the same complexion, eating the same food, sharing the same jokes. Progressive and ready to take challenges at the time of Partition. Part of Punjab is now in Pakistan – we have the same people, the same terrain but we are in two different countries,”

Emphasizing the need for political parties to “Electoral politics does not tell it citizens about the economic reforms they are entitled to. Electoral promises remain unfulfilled – why? Perhaps the process of winning election seems to have taken a toll on political parties. Religion and caste take center-stage in elections, not economic reforms. Every political party finds an excuse not to fulfill electoral promises,” Chief Justice JS Khehar added, referring to the issues pertaining to electoral politics.

Vice President Hamid Ansari and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, though not present, conveyed their best wishes for the two-day seminar.