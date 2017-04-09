Chief Justice JS Khehar: No linkage between electoral promises and constitutional goal of economic-social justice

Addressing the audience on April 8th, Chief Justice JS Khehar said, “No political party can work contrary to the Directive Principles as these principles are fundamental.

At a seminar titled ”Economic Reforms with reference to Electoral Issues,” the creme de la creme of the legal fraternity came together to hear the views of President Pranab Mukherjee, Chief Justice JS Khehar and the next senior most Judge of the apex court, Justice Dipak Mishra. Vice President Hamid Ansari and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were not present but sent their best wishes for the seminar which was read out at the inaugural session.

Addressing the audience on April 8th, Chief Justice JS Khehar said, “No political party can work contrary to the Directive Principles as these principles are fundamental. This raises a question – what economic system is constitutionally postulated? The real problem arises in the implementation of economic reforms. Unconstitutional economics remains a concern.”

“Electoral politics does not tell it citizens about the economic reforms they are entitled to. Electoral promises remain unfulfilled – why? Perhaps the process of winning election seems to have taken a toll on political parties. Religion and caste take centre stage in elections, not economic reforms. Every political party finds an excuse not to fulfill electoral promises,” Chief Justice JS Khehar added, referring to the issues pertaining to electoral politics.

Chief Justice JS Khehar highlighted some of the key electoral promises mentioned in the manifestos released by two major political parties during the 2014 general elections.

Chief Justice JS Khehar stated, “The manifestos of two major political parties during the 2014 elections make many good promises but none of them indicate any linkage between electoral reforms and the constitutional goal of ensuring economic-social justice.”

He further added that following Supreme Court’s directions to the Election Commission of India to form guidelines against electoral freebies, the EC has been taking significant action against parties that violate the model code of conduct.

The all-India seminar on ”Economic Reforms with reference to Electoral Issues” was organized by Mr. Pravin H. Parekh, President of Confederation of Indian Bar, and Mr. Harish Salve is its Founder Member. The two-day seminar was inaugurated by President Pranab Mukherjee and presided over by Chief Justice JS Khehar.