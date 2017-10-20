Chidambaram takes dig at Election Commission for delaying Gujarat poll announcement

EC has authorised PM to announce date of Gujarat elections at his last rally, Chidambaram tweeted on a sarcastic note. (Reuters)

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Friday took a dig at the Election Commission (EC) for not announcing the Gujarat Assembly poll dates, saying it has “authorised” Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “announce” the dates at his last poll rally this month. “EC will be recalled from its extended holiday after Gujarat government has announced all concessions and freebies. EC has authorised PM to announce date of Gujarat elections at his last rally (and kindly keep EC informed),” Chidambaram tweeted on a sarcastic note. The Election Commission announced the dates for Himachal Pradesh earlier this month but not for Gujarat, which the opposition alleged was in order to allow the Bharatiya Janata Party announce freebies for the state. After his October 16 visit to Gujarat, the Prime Minister has planned another Gujarat trip on October 22.