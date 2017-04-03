Chhattisgarh: With eye on Assembly polls, Congress to hire strategist

As per the report, the consultant, once formally selected, will begin by conducting a SWOT analysis for the party’s state unit.

The Congress in Chattisgarh is hiring a strategist, who is close to PCC chief Bhupesh Baghel for its social media units, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said. The party is in a rebuilding process after the exodus of former CM Ajit Jogi.

As per the report, the consultant, once formally selected, will begin by conducting a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis for the party’s state unit, with an eye on Assembly polls in the state which is two years away.

This comes after the party leadership had appointed Prashant Kishore as strategist ahead of Assembly Polls in Uttar Pradesh, following which the party entered into an alliance with Samajwadi Party and faced drubbing. After the polls, while the BJP and its allies won 325 seats in 405-member Assembly, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance had only won 54 seats.

Last year Ajit Jogi had formed Chhattisgarh Janata Congress party after his son Amit Jogi was expelled from the party for six years. The action had come after the surface of an audio tape suggested that he might have been offered financial inducements to make him pull out of 2014 Antagarh bypoll, helping BJP candidate to win the seat.

While addressing his supporters at the gathering in Bilaspur district, the former Chhattisgarh chief minister had released a “Kotmi Declaration” under which he claimed to form his government in the state with full majority in 2018 Assembly polls in the state.

In February, Ajit Jogi had led a march to Chief Minister Raman Singh’s residence in Raipur to protest the killing of two persons in an alleged fake encounter in Dantewada earlier this year. The families of the two were part of the march.

The state police had maintained that the two, who had cases against them, were killed in a fire exchange. At least 500 villagers from Gompur walked more than 30 kilometres to protest outside a police station.