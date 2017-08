Representational Image (ANI)

A Sub-Inspector on Sunday got killed in an encounter with Maoists in Rajnandgaon District of Chhattisgarh. Another young soldier got severely injured in the encounter as well and is being treated. The encounters took place today afternoon. The incident happened at Bhave jungle where the Naxals attacked the Police’s search party. The Jawans belonged to the E-30 battalion. Operation is underway.