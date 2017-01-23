Chhattisgarh Railway employee suspended for refusing to sing with General Manager

Anjali Tiwari, a senior clerk who had been posted under the Cultural quota had refused to sing with the GM citing that she had not prepared to sing the concerned song. (PTI)

Chattisgarh Railways became a major source of controversy on Sunday, when the news a senior clerk, Anjali Tiwari, who was suspended for refusing to sing a duet with the General Manager became viral. The circular, for the bizarre reason of suspension, dated January 17 had also been doing rounds on social media. Anjali Tiwari, a senior clerk who had been posted under the Cultural quota had refused to sing with the GM citing that she had not prepared to sing the concerned song. According to the official circular, Tiwari had been asked to prepare a few duet songs during the first rehearsal to sing with the GM.

The circular further states that Tiwari, despite being an employee who had been appointed under the Cultural quota had refused to sing when she had been given instructions in advance by the Division General Manager. The circular signed by the GM added that her refusal to sing showed her casual and irresponsible attitude towards her job and hence had been suspended. Th General Manager further accused Tiwari of “gross misconduct” and failing to maintain “absolute devotion” towards duty and asked that she should be taken up under the Discipline and Appeal.

Also watch:

Tiwari has also been banned from all official cultural programmes of the Rajpur Division for a period of 6 months and is not allowed to perform outside te division in any programme, according to the circular. Although, according to reports, the Railway Ministry on Monday quashed the local order against Tiwari, who had been suspended for refusing to sing a duet with the General Manager.