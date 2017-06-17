Chhattisgarh plans to enlist 1/4 population of each district for Yoga record

A circular has been sent to the District Collectors to ensure that atleast 25 per cent of the district’s population turns up at the stipulated places on the morning of June 21 to perform Yoga. (Reuters)

The Chhattisgarh government is aiming to create a world record by enlisting 50 lakh people for simultaneous public Yoga sessions across the state on the International Day of Yoga on June 21. The government wants the initiative to enter into Golden Book of World Records, officials said, adding the event will take place between 7 to 8 am. A circular has been sent to the District Collectors to ensure that atleast 25 per cent of the district’s population turns up at the stipulated places on the morning of June 21 to perform Yoga. The population of the state is over 2.55 crore. The BJP government in the state has also decided to designate a garden in every district as ‘Yoga Udyan’, said the officials. Ahead of the Yoga Day, district, municipal council and village level officials have been instructed to arrange public Yoga training. Personnel of para-military forces, the police, the Home Guard and even inmates of prisons in the state will take part in the Yoga sessions on June 21, the officials added.