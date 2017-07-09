Chhattisgarh has potential to become logistics hub: Arun Jaitley

Union minister Arun Jaitley today said Chhattisgarh has potential to become a logistics hub of the country after the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). (Image: IE)

Union minister Arun Jaitley today said Chhattisgarh has potential to become a logistics hub of the country after the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Jaitley was speaking at a seminar on the new taxation system here which was attended by a large number of businessmen and traders. “Due to its geographical significance as it is located in the central part of the country, Chhattisgarh has a great potential to become a logistics hub,” Finance Minister Jaitley said. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and state’s commercial taxes minister Amar Agrawal were also present on the occasion. There are ample possibilities in Chhattisgarh after the implementation of GST. One of the reasons is that the consumption and income of the people in the state has increased, he said. “From the logistics point of view, the decision would greatly benefit the state. The nation has become one market. It would take some hours to reach to Chhattisgarh from the other states which is a natural benefit to the state because of its location,” he said.

The minister added the state has potential to become the logistics hub of the country. Manufacturers can set up their godowns in Chhattisgarh and transport their goods to any part of the country from here within a short span of time, he asserted. The union minister further said, the country was integrated politically after the independence with the efforts of Sardar Patel but it was never economically integrated. The system prevailing during the past 70 years had not been conducive to paying taxes, he added. Describing various provisions of GST, Jaitley said the new taxation system would certainly benefit country, trade, manufacturer, businessmen and common people. People associated with trade and business will soon understand the online (return filing) system. Online system would prevent interference of officers, said Jaitley.

The revenue collection through GST would ensure more benefit to the states as compared to the Centre, he said. Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Raman Singh said that GST will make India economic super power in due course of time. “Efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister had led to the implementation of GST. It will lead to economic integration of the entire nation. Earlier, a trader had to pay 16 different types of taxes but now he has to pay only single GST,” he said. New era of economic liberty had been unleashed in the country.

‘One Nation, One Market and One Tax’ dream had been fulfilled, the CM said. Checkposts of the RTO (regional transport office) have already been scrapped in the state and the goods carriers will have a smooth passage. Its benefits will be seen soon, he added.