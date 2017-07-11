Chhattisgarh government signs four MoUs with private players for investment worth Rs 386 crore

The investment would create employment opportunities for 2,800 people in the state particularly to local youth. (Photo: IE)

The Chhattisgarh government has signed four Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) to attract an investment of Rs 386 crore in electronics and food processing sectors in the state. The agreements were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Raman Singh at his official residence late last evening, an official here said today. MoUs were inked with Smartron India Pvt Ltd, Forstar Techno Solutions Pvt Ltd, Wattson Electronics for investment in electronics sector and with ArkasBiocon India Pvt Ltd (BEC Foods) for food processing sector, he added. The companies, deals in electronics, will establish manufacturing units in the upcoming Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Naya Raipur and will bring cumulative investments of around 286 crores in the State, the official said.

Smartron India will set up a manufacturing unit of smart phones and other smart devices based on ultra modern technology. Similarly, Forstar Techno Solutions will establish assembly plant for tablet PC (personal computer), desktop PC, smart phone, biometric devices, netbooks and notebooks while Wattson Electronics shall manufacture consumer and industrial electronics products, he said. The agreement will bring smart technology and product ecosystem to help transform the technological infrastructure of the state, he added. Likewise, ArkasBiocon India has agreed to set up liquid glucose and derivative manufacturing unit in the state which will bring investments of Rs 100 crore, he said. The investment would create employment opportunities for 2,800 people in the state particularly to local youth.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Singh congratulated entrepreneurs and said the proposed units under the agreements area expected to start functioning at the earliest. State’s additional chief secretary, department of commerce and industries N Baijendra Kumar signed the MoU on behalf of Government of Chhattisgarh with chairman Smartron Mahesh Lingareddy, whole time director Forstar K P Roy, CEO Wattson Electronics Vikram Dewangan and director ArkasBiocon Arvind Jain, he said.