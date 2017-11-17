Chhattisgarh government asked to submit papers of AgustaWestland VIP helicopters

Supreme Court asks the state govt to produce within a week original files documenting the purchase of copters. (Image: Reuters)

Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Chhattisgarh government to produce within a week the original files documenting the purchase of AgustaWestland VIP helicopters following allegations of a huge commission being paid to the firm in the multi-million-dollar deal involving chief minister Raman Singh’s son. A bench led by justice Dipak Misra granted a week’s time to the Chhattisgarh government to produce the requisite documents and also explain as to why a global tender for only AgustaWestland choppers was floated. “Why was the Chief Secretary’s suggestion to look beyond AgustaWestland helicopter overshadowed by the state government? Was this an informed decision?” the bench asked the government. “When the chief secretary’s note was about the purchase of a helicopter through global tender, why was Agusta chosen and who took the decision to confine the tender only to Augusta?” it questioned. However, the government said that it was acting on the recommendation of the “chief pilot” and the civil aviation secretary and “no other company fulfilled the specifications”.

The Raman Singh-led BJP government in the state has been accused of paying around $1.57 million (over 30%) as “commission” to a company registered in tax-haven British Virginia Islands to procure the chopper. The chief minister’s son, Abhishek Singh, has also been linked to the controversy after it emerged that he had formed a shell company six months after the purchase of the $6.3-million helicopter. Political party Swaraj Abhiyan, led by Yogendra Yadav and counsel Prashant Bhushan has alleged that UK-based AgustaWestland was favoured and chosen without a transparent tender process by the Raman Singh-led government. Alleging the CM’s son drove the deal worth over Rs 6 million, it has sought a Special Investigation Team probe into the allegations of bribery.

Swaraj Abhiyan has alleged that a single vendor situation was termed as a global tender, where the only product was AgustaWestland and the three vendors were AgustaWestland, its distributor Sharp Ocean based in British Virgin Islands and OSS, its service provider. Bhushan had told the court that the Raman Singh’s son had allegedly opened bank accounts in tax havens of British Virgin Islands around the time the choppers were bought by the state. Investigations are on in another alleged scam in which kickbacks were allegedly paid to Indian officials and politicians to influence the contract for a dozen VVIP choppers for the President, Prime Minister and other top leaders of the country.