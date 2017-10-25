Chhath Puja 2017: Security stepped up in Patna for the festival

Security have been stepped up in the city and its adjacent areas in view of the four-day-long Chhath festival which entered its second day today. (Image: Reuters)

Security have been stepped up in the city and its adjacent areas in view of the four-day-long Chhath festival which entered its second day today. According to official sources, police personnel have been deployed in large numbers along the Ganga ghats in Patna, where more than a million people visit every year for the festivities. In addition to the personnel drawn from various police stations in Patna district, 1500 civil police officers, 1,000 home guards and a Bihar Military police company have been deployed on the ghats and its approach roads to ensure security and manage the flow of crowds, the sources said.

The district administration has also deployed fire-fighters and National Disaster Relief Force teams, equipped with life jackets and inflatable boats, to tackle emergencies. The Chhath festivities begin with “Nahai Khai”, when devotees prepare traditional food after a dip in the Ganges, followed by “Kharna” on the second day, when they end their day-long fast with roti, rice pudding. On the last two days, people offer “Arghya” or prayers to the Sun God.