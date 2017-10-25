Chhath Puja 2017: Importance History and Significance

Chhath Puja 2017: Chhath is a four-day festival in which prayers are offered to the Sun God – Lord Surya. Jeet who is considered to be the god of energy is also worshipped during this festival for well being and prosperity. (Source: IE)

Chhath Puja 2017: Chhath is a four-day festival in which prayers are offered to the Sun God – Lord Surya. Jeet who is considered to be the god of energy is also worshipped during this festival for well being and prosperity. This year, Chhath will be observed from October 24 to October 27. During this festival women of the house observe fast and pray for the well being of their children and household. Chhath is especially observed in Bihar and also in the adjoining states of Nepal, Chhath is also popularly known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi. As per Hindu religion, the Sun is believed to heal many severe health conditions and ensure longevity and prosperity. People celebrate the festival by following a rigorous routine that lasts four days. People include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water, standing in water for long periods of time, and offering prashad and arghya to the setting and rising Sun. People in the regions of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh offer their prayers and seek blessings from the Sun god Surya and his wife Usha.

History:

It is believed that the celebration of Chhath Puja may date back to the ancient Vedas, as the pujas are similar to the ones mentioned in Rig Vedas. Back in the ancient days, sages were also known to worship the Sun and remain without the intake of food as they obtained the energy directly from the Sun. However, another importance of the puja is attached to the story of Lord Rama. As per the ancient texts, Rama and his wife Sita had fasted and offered prayers to the Sun god, in the month of Kartika in Shukla Paksh. From then on, Chhath Puja became a significant and traditional Hindu festival, which is celebrated with zeal and zest every year.

Celebrations:

It is a Hindu festival dedicated to Sun god – Surya and is observed for a period of four days. Surya, the god of energy and of life-force, is worshiped during the Chhath Puja to promote well-being, prosperity, and progress. The four-day festival starts four days after Diwali. This year, the holy festival will be held on October 26.

Nahay Khay: The first day is known as Nahay Khay and the devotees take a dip, preferably in the Kosi river, and carry the holy water to prepare the offerings.

Lonhanda: The second day of Chhath Puja is known as Lohanda when the devotees observe a fast for the whole day, which ends in the evening after sunset. After devoting prayers to the Sun and Moon god, the devotees prepare offerings of Kheer, bananas, and rice for their family. After consuming the offering, they fast for 36 hours without water.

Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings): After preparing the prasad, the devotees take a dip in the holy water body in the evening and worship the Sun god and Chhathi maiyya. They offer the evening offerings amid folk songs.

Usha Arghya: The fourth day, devotees go to the holy waters and offer morning offerings or ‘Usha arghya’ to the Sun, following which they break their fast. Devotees during this period observe purity and live frugally. They sleep on the floor on a single blanket. The main festival is commemorated on the third day of Chhath, when the Sun god is offered Surya Namaskar and fruits.