Chennai: Two cargo ships collide at Kamarajar port

Two cargo ships on Saturday were involved in a collision outside the Kamarajar port in Chennai. MT Maple, an outbound vessel, carrying LPG and M.T.Dawn Kanchipuram, an inbound vessel, carrying petrol and lube oil met with collision outside the harbour. The port authorities said that there is no damage to the environment like oil pollution and no casualty or injury to persons. Both vessels are safely afloat and anchored.

Extents of damage to the vessels are under assessment. Officials of port closely monitoring and the situation is under control.

An enquiry has been ordered to find the cause of accident. All other ship movements are normal.