Chennai Super Kings announces return to IPL; here is how Twitterati are celebrating the moment

The Chennai Super Kings fans woke up to good news on Friday morning as the team’s official Twitter handle announced that the side will make a return to the Indian Premier League after a gap of two years. The Chennai Super Kings team was banned in 2014 after its name emerged in the spot fixing scandal. After this announcement, there are chances that the team might play the next edition of the tournament in 2018. The ban was imposed after charges of alleged betting were imposed on owner N Srinivasan’s son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan. The two champions had some of the biggest T20 stars in its arsenal including former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Ravichandran Ashwin. The team had also built a major fan base over the years which was quick enough to appreciate the big moment. Many CSK fans took to Twitter on Friday morning and celebrated the big moment. Here are top Twitter reactions:

Super Morning, Lions! The wait is finally over. Time to rise and shine! #CSKReturns #whistlepodu pic.twitter.com/qmD3zAuN3z — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 14, 2017

14th Jul 2015: CSK banned for two years 14th Jul 2017: CSK officially back — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 14, 2017

The Chennai Super Kings are back in the IPL and so are the Whistles #CSKReturns @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/dnTQPzUuF5 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) July 14, 2017

RT if you have experienced how it feels to Whistlepodu for CSK in Chepauk or any other Stadium. #CSKReturns and can’t wait @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/ScdabsKmsK — Prabhu ???? ‏ (@Cricprabhu) July 14, 2017

Time to celebrate the return of @ChennaiIPL with this wonderful video edited by one of our Superfan #CSKReturns http://t.co/JSmmZqa1vQ pic.twitter.com/rP3beKqQ0i — Lakshmi Narayanan (@lakshuakku) July 14, 2017

If the intital reports are to believed, the CSK management will once again go after their former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and will look to bring him back to the team. K George John, one of the directors of CSKCL (Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited) while talking to Times of India said MS Dhoni would be their first priority if they are allowed to retain the players. “If we are given an option of retaining a player, it will definitely be Dhoni,” he said. Mahendra Singh Dhoni had led the team in all the eight season before it was banned. In the first season of the tournament, he took the side into the final and later went on to win the tournament in the third and fourth editions.