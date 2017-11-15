Chennai shocker: 22 year old woman techie set ablaze by jilted lover

S Induja, a B Tech graduate who worked in an IT firm, dies on the spot when 22-year-old Aakash set her on fire at her residence on Monday night. (IE representational image)

In a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai, a 21-year-old woman was set ablaze by a former schoolmate for refusing his marriage proposal as per PTI report. S Induja, a B Tech graduate who worked in an IT firm, died on the spot when 22-year-old Aakash set her on fire at her residence on Monday night.

As per PTI, Aakash who was a college dropout, and Induja had studied together. Aakash had been continuously bothering Induja to marry him. When he came to know that Induja’s family had been searching for a groom for her, Aakash went to her residence and proposed her again. But, Induja refused him and shouted at him. Enraged at her behaviour, Aakash doused her with petrol, set her on fire and fled from the spot.

Induja’s mother and sister also suffered severe injuries while trying to save her and are also admitted to the hospital in critical condition. “Aakash decided to make his marriage proposal to Induja for one last time yesterday. He had made up his mind that if she did not agree to it, she should not marry anyone else,” a senior police official was quoted saying PTI. Demanding a strong punishment to the offender, PMK chief S Ramadoss was quoted saying that it was a “matter of concern that the government has not taken any steps to rein in violence against women, staged in the name of ‘one-side love'”. Tamil Nadu has witnessed such horrific incidents in the past as well. Another techie, Swathi, was murdered at a railway station in Chennai last year.