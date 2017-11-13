Chennai rains: Schools remain shut, heavy downpour in coastal Tamil Nadu

In the last 24 hours, rains lashed parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Rains lashed many parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts today, prompting the administration to announce holiday for schools. Ennore near Chennai recorded the highest rainfall of 11 cm in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 AM today, the weather office said.

A low pressure area over Bay of Bengal which was lying there since November 10 had “strengthened slightly” today but would move northwards in the next two days, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, S Balachandran told reporters in Chennai.

As a result, rains will gradually decrease in the next two days, he said.

For the next two days, there could be rains in one or two places in northern coastal districts such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Cuddalore, besides neighbouring Puducherry, he said.

Heavy rains were likely in one or two places in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts during this period, Balachandran said.

Chennai and its suburbs will witness overcast skies, he added.

Schools remained closed in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts today following rains.

They were closed since there were widespread rains since yesterday, with forecast of more rains today, officials said.

Meanwhile, the combined storage levels of Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam stood at 4,200 mcft (million cubic feet) as against the full capacity of 11,057 mcft.

The storage was a mere 1,058 mcft on the same day last year, according to data made available by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

Northeast monsoon, which brings the bulk of rainfall for Tamil Nadu, has been active over the state.

It had set-in during the last week of October.