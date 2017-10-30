Chennai rains: Schools ordered shut by Tamil Nadu government tomorrow

Even today, several schools in Chennai were closed ahead of schedule as the city experienced heavy showers. (Image: PTI)

With rains affecting daily life in the city and the forecast being for the downpour to continue, the Tamil Nadu government has taken a big step to ensure safety of the children. After heavy downpour lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, Chennai collector Thiru V. Anbuselvan on Monday evening declared a holiday for all schools in the city tomorrow after the forecast of heavy rains for the next 24 hours, reported news agency ANI. Even today, several schools in Chennai were closed ahead of schedule as the city experienced heavy showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in some areas of coastal districts, including the capital city and its neighbourhood, in the next 24 hours and even after that conditions are not expected to improve. However, colleges and universities would continue on Tuesday and decision on its closure will be taken if the situation worsens up.

Speaking to reporters, the Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre S Balachandran said, “The upper air cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka yesterday continues to be positioned in the same region.” Due to this, coastal districts and many places in interior districts were likely to witness moderate showers in the next 24 hours, he said.

Some areas in coastal districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Ramanathapuram might experience heavy and very heavy rains as well, Balachandran added. The city faced a massive traffic halt due to the heavy downpour in several prime locations including the arterial GST Road and Anna Salai which also affecting traffic bound for airport and other outskirt areas.

Even public transport was delayed in various parts of Chennai and suburbs as the area witnessed immense waterlogging, affecting office-goers and school children. According to a report by PTI, Greater Chennai Corporation, the civic body of the city said that it is fully geared to tackle the situation. Reportedly the corporation has over 450 water pumps which would be used in low-lying areas to bale out water in the event of waterlogging. The IMD has also predicted that several parts of Tamil Nadu will receive showers as monsoon rains have started over the southern peninsula.