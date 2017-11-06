Chennai rains: More downpour predicted in parts of Tamil Nadu, schools to remain closed

The torrential rains that have lashed Tamil Nadu over the last one week are likely to reduce gradually in the coming days. (PTI)

The torrential rains that have lashed Tamil Nadu over the last one week are likely to reduce gradually in the coming days. The Meteorological department has said, in the next 24 hours, light spells of rains are expected in many places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the trough of low pressure has moved and weakened. Schools across many districts like Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam and others will also remain closed on Monday. Chennai collector V Anbuselvan said has said, “It has been raining since the monsoon began. It rained heavily in many areas of the city last night. The IMD has forecast rain on Monday too. Thus, taking the welfare of the students into consideration, schools will remain closed on Monday,” as per The Times of India. The MeT department has also said that coastal areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry can expect moderate rainfall.

SB Thampi, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre has said that till 8.30 AM yesterday, Papanasam in Tirunelveli district recorded 14 cm, followed by Manimutharu and Nagapattinam at 12 cm. The IMD is presently watching a system in the South China Sea that might move towards Andaman in three to four days. The active northeast monsoon has brought heavy downpour since last week.

Normal life has been affected as waterlogging was reported in some parts of the city and its suburbs like Pallikaranai, Avadi and Semmanchery. Most water bodies in neighbouring Kancheepuram district were fast filling up, including the well-known Maduranthakam tank which neared its full capacity of 23 feet. The rescue and relief operations are on and the government has been monitoring the situation.