Chennai Rains Live Updates: Schools, colleges in rain-hit Tamil Nadu closed; heavy showers expected

Chennai Rains Live Updates: Parts of Tamil Nadu and the state capital have been witnessing heavy showers. The incessant rains have affected normal life. It has been learnt that schools and colleges have been closed since 31 October due to rains as in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. According to reports, the Met department forecast heavy to very heavy showers in north coastal Tamil Nadu today. It said Wednesday’s low-pressure area over Sri Lanka and adjoining south West Bay of Bengal now lies over South West Bay of Bengal off the Lankan and Tamil Nadu coast. “Rainfall activity will continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu with heavy to very heavy rain over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chennai districts during the next 24 hours,” a special bulletin said. Flight operations at the city airport were normal, airport officials said.

12:00 AM: Watch- Current situation in Chennai

11:55 AM: Incessant rains continue to disrupt normal life in Chennai, visuals of water-logged streets from Boat Club area.

11:50 AM: Torrential overnight rains for about ten hours brought this metropolis and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to a grinding halt, paralysing normal life completely.

11:45 AM: Schools and colleges, which are closed since 31 October due to rains, have been shut today as well in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

11:40 AM: The Met department forecast heavy to very heavy showers in north coastal Tamil Nadu till Saturday.

11:38 AM: It said Wednesday’s low pressure area over Sri Lanka and adjoining south West Bay of Bengal now lies over South West Bay of Bengal off the Lankan and Tamil Nadu coast.

11:33 AM: “Rainfall activity will continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu with heavy to very heavy rain over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chennai districts during the next 24 hours,” a special bulletin issued at 8.30 am said today.

11:30 AM: The mild, intermittent showers post noon yesterday became moderate and then heavy in some pockets last night inundating several more neighbourhoods including West Mambalam and the Guindy Industrial Estate.