Chennai Rains Live Updates: 7 killed, schools, colleges closed; heavy downpour expected in Tamil Nadu

Chennai Rains Live Updates: Parts of Tamil Nadu is set to receive heavy showers today. Rains have been lashing Chennai and other coastal districts of the state. Due to the incessant rains, the state government has ordered closure of schools and colleges for the third day today. In a tragic incident, two children were electrocuted in a rain-related mishap in the city. With this, the toll in rain related incidents climbed to seven. Rain is expected in coastal districts and south Tamil Nadu on Thursday, according to the meteorological office. Moderate to isolated brief heavy spells of rains brought more areas under sheets of water making commute difficult with severe traffic congestion in several areas. Two girls, aged 7 and 9 years, were electrocuted when they were playing near their homes at Kodungaiyur here. With this, the toll in rain related incidents climbed to seven. Districts including Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore have been experiencing rains. There were brief spells of rain in Chennai and in several parts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts overnight. Followed by Ponneri, Cuddalore district recorded nine cm of rain for the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am yesterday.

10:27 AM: The North East monsoon is active in Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood, Director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, S Balachandran told reporters.

10:22 AM: In the past 24 hours there was rainfall in many parts of the State, the highest being at Ponneri in Tiruvallur district (10 cm), he said.

10:19 AM: The upper air cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Munnar is positioned over Sri Lanka and Southwest Bay of Bengal now and under its influence, in the next 24 hours many places in coastal districts and south Tamil Nadu will receive widespread rainfall.

10:17 AM: Schools and colleges remained closed for a second day today in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts. It will remain closed tomorrow also, officials said yesterday.

10:13 AM: Parts of Vyasarpadi, Perambur, Choolai and Otteri in North Chennai, West Anna Nagar in Central Chennai and Madipakkam and Keelkattalai in South Chennai were inundated.

10:11 AM: At the ESI hospital in Korattur, rain waters caused hardship to patients.

10:08 AM: The Met department in a bulletin here said that rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and at many places in interior Tamil Nadu today

10:05 AM: The Electricity minister said eight Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation employees were suspended for failing to take precautionary measures.

10:00 AM: A 5-member team of officials will conduct inspections in Chennai to ensure such incidents are not repeated, Electricity Minister P Thangamani said.

9:57 am: A solatium of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the kin of the each of the deceased by state’s power distribution company TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation), he said. Also, a solatium will be given from the CM’s Relief Fund by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Electricity Minister P Thangamani added.