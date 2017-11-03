Chennai rains: Jet Airways waives penalty charges, offers refunds and more

Normal life in Chennai and in other parts of Tamil Nadu have been seriously impacted by the torrential rains. (Reuters)

In the wake of Chennai rains, premium airliner Jet Airways has waived off penalty charges for passengers who prefer to change flights or cancel trips. Jet Airways in its official statement said,”In view of the prevailing inclement weather in Chennai, Jet Airways has extended a waiver of penalty for date/flight change, refund and fare difference to all guests holding confirmed tickets.” The waiver of penalty charges is only applicable for passengers travelling to or from Chennai. It is applicable with immediate effect. The statement said,”At Jet Airways, safety of guests and crew is our top priority and the airline continues to closely monitor the situation.” Jet Airways has asked passengers to visit the official website or call customer care for information on flights.

Normal life in Chennai and in other parts of Tamil Nadu have been seriously impacted by the torrential rains. Schools and colleges have been shut while some IT companies have asked its employees to work from home due to severe waterlogging. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy visited RK Nagar on Friday along with state Ministers and interacted with people affected.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister KP Anbalagan visited water-logged area in Chennai’s Kovilambakkam. He even announced a master plan of Rs 600 crore to drain out water from different regions. “A master plan worth 600 crore will be worked out for draining out water from different regions,” said the Minister. “Rain has come all of a sudden. This is nature’s fury, you must understand. We’re working on a war footing to clear water,” he added.