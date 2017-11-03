Chennai rains: Heavy rains flood city suburbs, spell to continue; schools to remain closed

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that schools will remain shut in Chennai and Kancheepuram district on Friday. (IE image)

Heavy rains continue to batter Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai for the second day in a row. After a long spell of rainfall on Thursday afternoon, Chennai again experienced heavy downpour. The city that saw a bright sunshine in the morning along with neighbouring Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, had torrential rains lashing it in the afternoon. As per PTI reports, sharp showers lashed the areas of Kodambakkam, Perambur, Guindy, Ennore and T Nagar, besides nearby areas such as Avadi and Tambaram.

Following the heavy rains, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that schools will remain shut in Chennai and Kancheepuram district on Friday. Some light spells of rain are expected in Chennai in the next two days. Moderate rainfall is expected in many places in south Tamil Nadu and a few areas in the north coastal parts of the state in the next two days. Heavy rainfall is also expected at one or two places over south Tamil Nadu and Cauvery delta districts. “A low pressure has formed over the southwest Bay of Sri Lanka coast. During the last 24 hours, fairly widespread rainfall occurred over Tamil Nadu,” S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre was quoted by PTI as saying.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami took stock of the rain situation in the city’s Kodungaiyur locality where two children were electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire submerged in water on Wednesday. Palaniswami held discussions with his cabinet colleagues including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and senior government officials.”Honourable CM of TN taking stock of the situation arising out of #rains (and) giving instructions to Ministers and officers,” a tweet from the official handle of Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency said. Palaniswami has asked Ministers to coordinate and take up relief work “on a war footing,” in affected areas in all 15 zones of Greater Chennai Corporation and Kancheepuram district.