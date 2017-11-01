Chennai rain Live Updates: 5 dead in Tamil Nadu, schools closed for 2nd day; more rain expected

The heavy showers due to north-east monsoon have left five persons dead and disrupted life in several areas due to waterlogging. (PTI)

Chennai rain Live Updates: Widespread rains have battered Tamil Nadu. There was some respite on Tuesday, but the weathermen forecast more rains for Wednesday in Chennai and neighbouring districts. The heavy showers due to north-east monsoon have left five persons dead and disrupted life in several areas due to waterlogging. Government officials said that four people were killed in rain-related incidents in different places since Monday evening, while one person was killed in a wall collapse in Thanjavur district on Monday.

Here are the Live Updates of Chennai rain:

1:18 pm: Watch the video here

1:15 pm: Director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, S Balachandran said that the upper air cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal has moved westward and it was now positioned over Gulf of Munnar, as per First post.

1:10 pm:

A view of a flooded locality following heavy rains due to the onset of North East Monsoon in Chennai. (PTI)

1:00 pm: Velumani said late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had procured all necessary equipment to tackle the situation and added that action was being taken and it “has won appreciation.

12:55 pm: “Bengaluru witnessed rains… it was said that London and America floated due to rains, we have taken steps that were not taken even in developed nations,” Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said.

12:50 pm As part of measures to prevent flooding during monsoon, encroachments were removed near water-courses, Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said.

12:46 pm: Desilting work is on in the Adyar rivermouth and in several other locations of the river in the city, including

Egmore, authorities said.

12:42 pm: Civic authorities said action was being taken to clear inundation by using water-pumps.

13:39 pm:

Women, carrying drinking water, wade through a flooded street in Velacherry inundated after heavy incessant rains due to the onset of North East Monsoon, in Chennai. (PTI)

12:34 pm: Today the sky largely remained overcast and some areas saw brief spells of sunshine.

12:30 pm: Normal life in localities such as Vyasarpadi, Otteri, Tiruvotriyur in the North and Velachery, Madipakkam and

Mudichur in the Southern parts of the city was totally disrupted.

12:25 pm: Watch the video here:-

12:20 pm: In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am today, both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry witnessed widespread heavy

rains with Seerkazhi in Nagapattinam District in the Cauvery delta region recording the highest of 31 cm.

12:15 pm: Schools have been shut down by the administration in several parts of the state for the second consecutive day.

12:10 pm: In the last 24 hours, areas near Chengalpattu received 100 mm rainfall, with most places receiving an average of 40 mm rainfall in the city.

12:00 am: Two people were killed at suburban Anakaputhur on Monday night after being struck by lightning, while two others had died in rain-related incidents at Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts.

11.54 am: On Tuesday, weatherment forecast widespread rain or thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls in coastal areas in the next 24 hours due to the vigorous monsoon, which set in over the state last week.