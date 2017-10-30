Chennai rain: Heavy showers leave many areas water-logged; flights delayed, but not disrupted

After heavy rainfall, several parts of Chennai have been flooded. The North-East monsoon which has set over last week in Tamil Nadu has brought widespread rains across the state and heavy showers in some parts. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

After heavy rainfall, several parts of Chennai have been flooded. The North-East monsoon which has set over last week in Tamil Nadu has brought widespread rains across the state and heavy showers in some parts. Since the last two days, the state has been experiencing rain.

Papanasam in Tirunelveli district and Mylaudy in Kanyakumari district, received 5 cms each. Kuzhithurai in Kanyakumari district received 4 cms rainfall while Periyar in Theni, Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district received 1 cm each till today morning. Nagapattinam has recorded 9 cm of rainfall, the highest recorded rainfall so far. In a big concern, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that Chennai and rest of the state will continue to receive rainfall for the next 1 week, according to The Indian Express.

The rains have left the streets of Chennai water-logged. The rains can be attributed to the formation of low pressure in the southwest Bay of Bengal that has turned into an upper air cyclonic circulation bringing rainfall to the city. The city has been receiving intermittent heavy to very heavy rainfall. According to IMD, the city will keep receiving such spells for at least the next 24 hours. However, flights have not been disrupted by the rains though a few departures and arrivals got delayed briefly.

Chennai, last year, received little to very little rainfall following which water crisis became an alarming issue. The Indian Meteorological Department has assured that the rainfall this year would be “most likely normal”.