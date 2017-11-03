Chennai rain forecast: Heavy showers to continue in Tamil Nadu capital; schools, Anna University to remain shut

Chennai: People trying to catch fish after a compound wall collapsed in neighbouring Redhills following heavy rainfall in Chennai on Thursday. (Source – PTI)

The torrential overnight downpour has thrown normal life out of gear in several parts of Chennai and its neighbouring districts. The extent of the massive downpour is clear from the fact that the Marina Beach locality recorded a whopping 30 cm of rain. According to a report by Skymet, moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue across Chennai as well as coastal Tamil Nadu over the weekend. The rain will continue across the low-pressure area which lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka Coast. However, the weather system is likely to slow down as it moves towards North West side.

The report added that moderate lightning strikes are also possible along the Tamil Nadu coast including Chennai. The worrying sign is that a flood like situation may arise once again at some places along the coastal areas. Coastal Andhra Pradesh may also witness moderate to heavy rains. This phenomenon is likely to continue over the next four days but the rain intensity will reduce after that. However, people across coastal areas will continue to face problems such as water logging, traffic jams and flash floods at several places.

Schools and colleges have been closed since October 31 and remained shut in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts even today, as the Tamil Nadu government appealed to private firms to allow their employees work from home. Even Anna University has indefinitely postponed its semester exams.

In a fresh rain-related incident, a middle-aged farmer was electrocuted at Manal agaram near Tiruvarur when he stepped on a snapped live wire lying under water in his field, police said. Thus, the toll of rain-related incidents in the southern state since the arrival of northeast monsoon on October 27, has risen to eight.

If the rain intensity remains high, Chennai might witness another flood like situation as it did in 2015. The famous Marina beachfront and service lanes were under a vast sheet of water, presenting the picture of an extended sea. The coastal district of Nagapattinam continued to suffer monsoon fury, with incessant rains submerging houses and affecting standing crops over thousands of hectares.