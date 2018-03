Aswini was studying in Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research in K.K. Nagar here. (ANI)

A first-year commerce student, M. Aswini, was stabbed to death outside her college here on Friday. Police said the attacker was arrested. Aswini died on the spot. The assailant, Alagesan, was caught by the public and handed over to police. Aswini was studying in Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research in K.K. Nagar here. She hailed from Chennai.

