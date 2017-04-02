Chenani-Nashri tunnel: ‘Unprecedented public enthusiasm awaits’ PM Narendra Modi at Udhampur, tweets Jitendra Singh

Chenani-Nashri tunnel: BJP workers preparing masks and flags ahead of the inauguration of the tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Udhampur in Jammu. (PTI)

Chenani-Nashri tunnel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the longest road tunnel in South Asia to the nation this Sunday. While the PM was attending the closing ceremony of Allahabad High Court’s 150-year celebrations, the enthusiasm of public reached its peak in Srinagar. In a tweet, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, “unprecedented public enthusiasm awaits the arrival of PM Modi at Udhampur”, the place where he is scheduled to address a public rally after formally open the tunnel for public. In the event, chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and governor of state NN Vohra along with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and others will also be present, tweeted Singh.

Unprecedented public enthusiasm awaits the arrival of PM Shri @NarendraModi at #Udhampur. pic.twitter.com/kcn59NoPj9 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 2, 2017

The Chenani-Nashri tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is a 9.2 km long twin-tube tunnel that touted to be India’s first and the world’s sixth tunnel to have a transverse ventilation system, providing fresh air to passengers, including an unparalleled stress on user safety. Once open, it will reduce the travel time on National Highway 44 between Jammu and Srinagar by about 2 hours, as it will shorten the distance between the cities by 30 km. The tunnel is reportedly the first in India to be equipped with world class “integrated tunnel control system” through which ventilation, fire control, signals, communication and electrical systems will be automatically actuated.

Another major feature of the tunnel is the commuters will be able to use their mobile phones inside the tunnel, as BSNL, Airtel and Idea have set up facilities inside it to carry signals. To prevent diminution of vision as a result of the change in the light while going in or coming out of the tunnel, the lighting inside has been adjusted at a gradient of luminous strength.

Having more such world class safety feature, the tunnel will be dedicated to the people at 3 pm by PM Narendra Modi. The total cost of tunnel is Rs 2,519 crore, tweeted Singh.