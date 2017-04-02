Chenani-Nashri tunnel: Here are 5 key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi’s public address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Udhampur. (ANI)

India’s longest Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today. This tunnel is the longest road tunnel in South Asia and it connects Chenani and Nashri in the valley. This road tunnel runs along 9.2 kms resulting in the decrease of the travelling time on the National Highway 44 between Jammu and Srinagar by about 2 hours and also shortens the distance between the cities by 30 kms. The 9.2 km tunnel will now help people in by passing all snow-and landslide -prone areas like Kud, Patnitop and Batote on National Highway 44. A various number of new technologies including an ‘integrated tunnel control system’ has been used in the tunnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the inauguration of the tunnel addressed the people in the valley. Here is a list of all the important points that PM Narendra Modi spoke:

1. “This tunnel is environment friendly and this tunnel will help in the fight against global warming. Youth of Jammu & Kashmir worked very hard in the making of the Chenani – Nashri Tunnel. I congratulate them for this.”

2. “Another advantage of this tunnel is that tourists will benefit due to this. Every Indian wants to see Jammu and Kashmir. The beauty of this land can draw so many people. Tourism will also bring economic growth.”

3. “Youth of Kashmir have a choice to select one of the two paths- one of tourism the other of terrorism. The path of bloodshed has not helped any one and will never help anyone.”

4. “I want to specially thank CM Mehbooba Mufti. The Centre announced a package for the state and work has begun on the same. Whenever I come to Jammu and Kashmir, it is natural to remember the vision and work of Atal Ji. Our sole Mantra is development and the way we want to achieve that is through Jan Bhagidari. We want to involve the youth.”

5. Nitin Gadkari promised Rs 60,000 crore road infrastructure projects in the next two years. After which PM Narendra Modi during his public address that, “the state will get 9 more such tunnels in the coming years.“