Chenani-Nashri tunnel: CM Mehbooba Mufti hails PM Narendra Modi, says ‘you supported me and my govt during troubled times’

The Chenani-Nashri tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti accompanied PM Modi at the inspection of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. While addressing the gathering later in Udhampur, CM Mufti started by her speech by congratulating PM Modi for his landslide victory in Uttar Prdesh and for the completion of longest tunnel of South Asia. She said, “We are thankful to our Prime Minister. The tunnel inaugurated will bridge distances, be it in travel or between people.” She further added, “Congratulations to the Prime Minister for the mandate in UP.”

#WATCH: ‘Modi-Modi’ chants at Udhampur rally as J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti congratulates PM Modi for landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh elections pic.twitter.com/xwr626qD7p — ANI (@ANI_news) April 2, 2017

While hailing the PM, she further said, “Last year, during very troubled times you supported me and my Government. A lot has improved and a lot more needs to be done in Jammu and Kashmir.” She then talkled about the people in the valley and said, “Mufti Sahab had faith in the people and in Jamhuriyat.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkar promised Rs 60,000 crore road infrastructure projects in the next two years during his speech at the event after which Prime Minister Modi said that the state will get 9 tunnels like the Chenani-Nashri tunnel in the next few years. PM Modi also said, “This tunnel is environment friendly and this tunnel will help in the fight against global warming. Youth of Jammu & Kashmir worked very hard in the making of the Chenani – Nashri Tunnel. I congratulate them for this.”

Among many other things that he conveyed to the youth, PM said, “Youth of Kashmir have a choice to select one of the two paths- one of tourism the other of terrorism. The path of bloodshed has not helped any one and will never help anyone.”