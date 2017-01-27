Cheating case: CBI logs FIR against 2 for using PM Narendra Modi’s name for business purposes

Two people caught for forging PM’s name for committing social media crime. (source: narendramodi.in)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two persons on Friday for forging and using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name for business purposes. CBI booked 2 persons under criminal conspiracy, cheating and online fraud for creation of website by misusing name of PM Modi. The CBI complaint said, “The aforesaid fraudulent act on part of Atul Kumar, Jagmohan Singh and other unknown persons with ulterior motive to extract money from innocent public at large for their personal gains by misusing the name of the Prime Minister of India, prima facie discloses commission of offence punishable under 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) IPC and under 66D of the Information Technology Act.

The money was accepted through demand draft and CBI said this needs to be thoroughly investigated to unearth the criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused. “Earlier, a preliminary enquiry on a complaint regarding creation of said website was registered,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

Another scam was committed on social media recently when the public started receiving text messages on WhatsApp requesting a mobile recharge of Rs 500 under PM’s ‘Reform India initiative’. It said that if the transaction is carried out, the buyer will get a recharge of double that amount. After complaints started pouring in, the CBI initiated a crackdown against the two.