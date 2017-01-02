Cheating case against website offering helicopter tickets to Vaishno Devi

The Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu. (PTI)

A case of fraud has been registered against a website for allegedly offering helicopter tickets to and fro Mata Vaishno Devi shrine without authorisation, police said today. Chief executive officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVSB) A K Sahu has lodged a complaint with the police against unauthorised sale of heli-tickets for the pilgrimage by certain travel agents operating from Katra base camp and elsewhere.

“Taking a serious view of the false commitments and unlawful bookings which are being offered by travel portal www.flightraja.com, the CEO has lodged a complaint with the Police Station, Katra, against the said portal and its agents,” the SMVSB officer said.

The Police Station, Katra, has registered a FIR for cheating against the said portal, he said, adding they were contemplating slapping the provisions of IT Act in the case. He emphasised that the sale of helicopter tickets for pilgrims travelling from Katra to Sanjichhat and back is the sole prerogative of the CEO and his designated authorities and that he has not authorised any agent, agency or person to use the Shrine Board’s name to sell or undertake online booking for any services which are being provided by the Shrine Board.

Sahu said any misrepresentation of the Shrine Board by any person or agency whatsoever shall invite civil and criminal legal action. He asked all the pilgrims to use only the official website of the board for booking Yatra facilities such as helicopter tickets and not to get misled by fraudulent advertisements, which may be issued by unauthorised websites which offer booking of helicopter tickets, sale of prasad etc.

www.maavaishnodevi.org is the only official website of the Shrine Board and any other website which claims to have been authorised by the board is fraudulent and unlawful, he said. He said the shrine board office has been receiving complaints regarding unauthorised sale of helicopter tickets for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage by certain travel agents operating from Katra and elsewhere.