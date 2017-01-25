Chattisgarh High Court asks committee to decide on Ajit Jogi’s caste by May 31

Former Chattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi. (PTI)

The Chhattisgarh High Court today directed a state-appointed high-powered committee, which is examining the authenticity of the caste of former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, to give its decision by May 31.

Justice Gautam Bhaduri passed the order on a writ petition filed by the former BJP MP Nandkumar Sai, said Advocate General J K Gilda. Jogi, a former Congress leader, claims that he belongs to a tribal community.

Sai contended that the Supreme Court had asked the Chhattisgarh government on October 13, 2011 to constitute a high-powered committee to verify Jogi’s caste. However, the committee had not taken any decision yet.

An election petition had earlier challenged the information given by Jogi regarding his caste. The Advocate General submitted before the court today that the committee will take decision on May 31.

Jogi’s lawyer Nirmal Shukla said his client wanted that the committee arrive at its decision at the earliest.

Disposing of the writ petition, the court asked the committee to take the decision by May 31.